Mashiur Rahman Ranga's nomination for Rangpur-1 suspended

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 04:35 pm

This decision comes following Ranga’s failure to submit essential documents in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission

A file photo of Mashiur Rahman Ranga
A file photo of Mashiur Rahman Ranga

The nomination paper of independent candidate Mashiur Rahman Ranga for the Rangpur-1 (Gangachra) constituency has been suspended.

This decision comes following Ranga's failure to submit essential documents in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, Assistant Returning Officer and Gangachra Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Nahid Tamanna confirmed.

The suspension of Ranga's nomination was disclosed during the candidate selection process at the District Returning Officer's office on Saturday (2 December). 

Ranga, the expelled leader and former general secretary of the Jatiya Party, currently serves as the Member of Parliament for this constituency. He secured victory in the 2014 and 2018 elections as a candidate of the grand alliance.

Out of the 12 candidates for this seat, nominations of seven were validated, four were suspended, and one was cancelled.

Mashiur Rahaman Ranga expelled from JaPa

Among other suspended are Bangladesh Congress candidate Shyamoli Roy, Bangladesh Culture Muktijot candidate Sabuj Pramanak, and Works Party candidate Bakhtiar Ahmed. Additionally, the nomination of independent candidate Mosharof Hossain was cancelled due to discrepancies in the voter list.

Valid candidates for this seat include Rezaul Karim of Awami League, Nation Party's Hossain Maqbul Shahriar, Trinamool BNP's Badruddoza Chowdhury, National People's Party's Habibur Rahman, independent candidate Shahin Alam, former general secretary of upazila Awami League Asaduzzaman Bablu, and independent candidate Manjum Ali.

Jatiya Party nominated candidates for 289 seats in this year's parliamentary elections, excluding Mashiur Rahman Ranga. The party's General Secretary Mojibul Haque Chunnu clarified that Ranga's expulsion from all party positions led to his exclusion from the nominations.

Despite his expulsion, Ranga submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Rangpur-1 seat. His opponent for this seat is Asif Shahriar, the nephew of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

