Mashiur Rahaman Ranga expelled from JaPa

Opposition lawmaker Mashiur Rahaman Ranga has been relieved from all posts of Jatiya Party (JaPa) including the post of its presidium member.

The decision came on Wednesday (14 September).

JaPa's Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam said, JaPa Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, with the powers given by the party constitution, has exempted Mashiur Rahaman Ranga from all positions including being the party's presidium member.

This order has already been implemented.

"Ranga has been acquitted, but I cannot state for what reason. It is the chairman's decision," Khandaker Delwar Jalali, press secretary to JaPa chairman told media.

Ranga served as the general secretary of the political party from 3 December 2018 to 26 July 2020.

In an official statement on 2 September, GM Quader said that some third party is trying to implement an agenda by using Begum Rowshan Ershad's name.

"She is still respected by the party's members. However, the leaders and workers of Jatiya Party will not allow any conspiracy against the party to happen," he added.