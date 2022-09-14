Mashiur Rahaman Ranga expelled from JaPa

Politics

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:57 pm

Related News

Mashiur Rahaman Ranga expelled from JaPa

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:57 pm
Mashiur Rahaman Ranga expelled from JaPa

Opposition lawmaker Mashiur Rahaman Ranga has been relieved from all posts of Jatiya Party (JaPa) including the post of its presidium member.

The decision came on Wednesday (14 September).

JaPa's Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam said, JaPa Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, with the powers given by the party constitution, has exempted Mashiur Rahaman Ranga from all positions including being the party's presidium member.

This order has already been implemented.

"Ranga has been acquitted, but I cannot state for what reason. It is the chairman's decision," Khandaker Delwar Jalali, press secretary to JaPa chairman told media.

Ranga served as the general secretary of the political party from 3 December 2018 to 26 July 2020.

In an official statement on 2 September, GM Quader said that some third party is trying to implement an agenda by using Begum Rowshan Ershad's name.

"She is still respected by the party's members. However, the leaders and workers of Jatiya Party will not allow any conspiracy against the party to happen," he added.

Top News

Mashiur Rahman Ranga / JaPa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

19m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

44m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

20h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka