Many will participate in the national election by forming political alliances: Quader

Many individuals and parties will take part in the upcoming 12th national elections by forming alliances, said Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader today.

"Many, who we did not think would take part in polls, might take part in the election," he said following Awami League's Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting held at its Dhaka district office at Tejgaon on Thursday (23 November)

"Alliances can be formed in various ways. It is difficult to say who will form an alliance with whom, and what the end result will be. There is still time left for elections. Many can join the election," he added.

People have shown acceptance of the coming election that is why there is a festive environment, said Obaidul Quader.

He said, more meetings of the nomination board will be held on Friday and Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader said that Awami League has finalised the candidates for 69 seats (36 in Rajshahi and 33 in Rangpur division) in Thursday's meeting.

However, the AL general secretary of did not disclose who got the nomination.

He said that after finalising the candidates for 300 seats, all the names will be announced.

Obaidul Quader said, "30th is the last day to submit nominations. The names will be announced before that."

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.

After that, Awami League started selling party nomination forms on 19 November.

The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 5-6 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.