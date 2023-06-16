Many BNP leaders are secretly getting ready for polls: Quader

16 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 09:16 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said many BNP leaders are secretly taking preparation for the next general elections.

"BNP will participate in the next national elections too. Many parties will join the polls and there will be no shortage of parties. No matter how BNP gets involved in plot, the polls will be held in this country," he told a rally in the capital's Mirpur this afternoon.

Dhaka North City unit of the AL organised the rally protesting the anti-state conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP leaders know that they will be defeated in the next general elections and that is why they want to make the polls questionable.

"BNP recruits lobbyists spending huge money. Where do they get so much money?" he questioned.

The minister said the elections of Bangladesh could not be prevented with anyone's visa policy and sanctions.

"We do not interfere with anyone. We do not want interference of any foreign country in our elections. We are going to hold the elections as per law. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will remain the head of the government during the elections," he said.

"Which country's parliament is dissolved before the elections? Why will we do it in Bangladesh? Parliament will be dissolved after the elections. We have a constitution. We will conduct everything in line with the constitution. We do not follow anyone's advice. You can send election observers to see how the polls are held," he added.

Quader said the country's people have confidence about the elections and they will not be confused by BNP's statements over elections.

The BNP is now holding road march after getting imbalanced and this road march will finally turn into a fall march, he said, adding that the BNP has no pathway.
 
The AL general secretary said BNP has no control over its own party men while its activists became candidates in many city elections ignoring the command of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"Now many of the BNP leaders have started running from one place to another to participate in the upcoming national elections," he said.

Claiming that BNP has started conspiracy and terrorism again, Quader said BNP swallowed democracy and the rule of law, stole votes and made Bangladesh champion in graft when it was in power.

"If they [BNP] come to power again, they will swallow Bangladesh and the spirit of Liberation War," he said.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain, Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi and Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sacchu, among others, spoke.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

