Many BNP leaders are secretly getting ready for polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said although BNP is yet to show interest to join the next parliamentary elections, many BNP leaders are secretly taking preparations for the polls.

"Many BNP leaders and workers are communicating about the elections. Among you (BNP leaders), there are many leaders like Ukil Abdus Sattar. Many leaders are looking for a way to participate in the elections and are communicating secretly. Wait and see," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at peace rally, organised by Dhaka South City AL, in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

Blaming that the BNP participates in elections wearing a veil, he said the BNP is unwilling to join polls sensing its defeat.

Many BNP leaders are participating in elections as independent candidates, he added.

Confirming that all the local government elections, including city polls, will be held in time, Quader said there will be no result by hatching conspiracy as the elections will be held in time in line with the country's Constitution.

"No matter who joins polls or not, the elections will not be halted for anyone, he said.

The AL general secretary said sensing the inevitable victory of AL President Sheikh Hasina in the national elections, BNP is hatching plot over the polls and the BNP leaders want to make elections questionable without participating in it.

About the BNP's movement, he said BNP launched various kind of movement including road march and human chains, but there was no people's participation in its movement.

Stating that BNP is walking towards a political accident in Bangladesh, Quader said the movement of BNP could not get any response from commoners and will remain the same in the future too.

AL presidium members Advocate Qumrul Islam and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain and central committee member Anwar Hossain, among others, spoke at the rally with Dhaka South City AL Acting President Nurul Amin Ruhul in the chair.

Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir conducted the rally.