Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan

Politics

BSS
17 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 05:57 pm

Related News

Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan

BSS
17 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 05:57 pm
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said not only the ruling party but also all political parties, including BNP, have the responsibility to extend cooperation in holding a participatory, free and fair election.

"If any party boycott elections or tries to thwart it, then the liability will go to the party making the election non-participatory or unacceptable," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said these in reply to journalists about the rise of foreigners' visit in the country a year before the elections' while exchanging views on contemporary affairs at his residence at city's Dewanzi Pukurpar.

He mentioned that the issue of a free and participatory election got priority in the meeting of Awami League delegation led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader with ambassadors of the European Union.

"We told them (diplomats) that we want the future government to be elected through a participatory, free, fair and transparent election. We also want all political parties including BNP to participate in the upcoming elections in the country. We are also telling it to other foreign organizations," he said.

He said Bangladesh has moved to 35th largest economy in terms of GDP in the world in the last 14 years leaving behind 25 countries under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from its 60th position just in 2009 while Bangladesh stood at 31st position in PPP.

The rank of Bangladesh will rise further in the next few years, he added.

The minister said Bangladesh is now 'economically emerging tiger' so that different countries of the world are showing interest about Bangladesh.

That is why, visits of diplomats of different countries and various financial institutions and international organizations to Bangladesh have increased compared to the past, he mentioned.

It is quite natural that visits of foreigners will increase in the country as they have interests to work with Bangladesh which has vibrant economy, large and ever expanding market, he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

election / Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

6h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

6h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

7h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

1h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March