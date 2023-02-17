Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said not only the ruling party but also all political parties, including BNP, have the responsibility to extend cooperation in holding a participatory, free and fair election.

"If any party boycott elections or tries to thwart it, then the liability will go to the party making the election non-participatory or unacceptable," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said these in reply to journalists about the rise of foreigners' visit in the country a year before the elections' while exchanging views on contemporary affairs at his residence at city's Dewanzi Pukurpar.

He mentioned that the issue of a free and participatory election got priority in the meeting of Awami League delegation led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader with ambassadors of the European Union.

"We told them (diplomats) that we want the future government to be elected through a participatory, free, fair and transparent election. We also want all political parties including BNP to participate in the upcoming elections in the country. We are also telling it to other foreign organizations," he said.

He said Bangladesh has moved to 35th largest economy in terms of GDP in the world in the last 14 years leaving behind 25 countries under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from its 60th position just in 2009 while Bangladesh stood at 31st position in PPP.

The rank of Bangladesh will rise further in the next few years, he added.

The minister said Bangladesh is now 'economically emerging tiger' so that different countries of the world are showing interest about Bangladesh.

That is why, visits of diplomats of different countries and various financial institutions and international organizations to Bangladesh have increased compared to the past, he mentioned.

It is quite natural that visits of foreigners will increase in the country as they have interests to work with Bangladesh which has vibrant economy, large and ever expanding market, he said.