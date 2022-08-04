Make public names of conspirators: Fakhrul to PM

Stating that an anti-government movement cannot be a plot, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make public the names of those conspiring against her.

"The Prime Minister said yesterday (Wednesday) that a new plot has begun to oust her and she knows the conspirators. I would like to urge her ... you please clearly make public their names. The nation wants to know who they are," he said.

Speaking at a discussion programme, he categorically said any movement for toppling a government is not a conspiracy.

"We would like to clearly and openly declare that we want to establish a pro-people government by removing this fascist and authoritarian regime through a mass movement. There's no question of any plot here," the BNP leader said.

He said it is Awami League that came to power by resorting to conspiracy in 2008.

Fakhrul said a vested quarter in a planned way hatched a conspiracy to defeat BNP in 2008 and filled ballot boxes on the night before the voting day to ensure Awami League's victory.

"The election was held in the same way in 2018...Even, the Jatiya Party secretary general said voting was held at night and they themselves did it," the BNP leader observed.

The pro-BNP faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) arranged the programme at Jatiya Press Club, marking its founding anniversary.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Hasina said a fresh plot has begun to oust her from power as the country is heading towards another national election.

"Conspiracies were hatched before the national elections in 2014 and 2018. They are again hatching their conspiracies to remove me from power. I know all of them [conspirators]," she said.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League shut down many media outlets, repressed and killed many journalists, implicated many of them in different cases and enacted the Digital Security Act to gag the media. "It's natural for Awami League as it's their basic character. Awami League doesn't believe in democracy. It's also the party's character to deceive people. This party does exactly the opposite of what it says"

About the change in the superintendent of police (SP) in 40 out of 64 districts, he said those who genuinely belong to Awami League were made SPs through the fresh reshuffle in the police administration.

Besides, he said the government appointed 11 additional judges to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court. "If you investigate, you'll find all of them are Awami cadres. Has this country been liberated only for Awami League?

He said Bangladesh is now under the worst form of authoritarian rule since there is no democracy and no press freedom. "So, there's no point in talking about democracy and justice here. Ensuring the fall of this regime through a united movement of people is the only way left for us."