Major Hafiz to retire soon, rules out possibility of BNP split and formation of new party

BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed announced that he will retire from politics soon and dismissed the speculation of forming a new party by splitting BNP.

He said this while talking to journalists at his residence in Dhaka's Banani on Wednesday amid rumours over forming a new party.

"I'm not physically capable of participating in active politics. I will retire soon. I will take the next decision after talking to people in my area. I'm not active in politics because I am sick. My priority now is my health," he said, clarifying the matter.

"It is not true that I will form a new political party. I am not active in politics right now. If BNP takes part in the election, I will participate. I am still with BNP and will stay with the party," he said.

The retired army major, and a six-term Jatiya Sangsad member, called the press conference after Information Minister Hasan Mahmud claimed Maj Hafiz would form a new political party.

He emphasised the need for a neutral government to hold the election and said, "The election wouldn't be fair under Awami League government. It won't be fair under the BNP if it comes to power. So a neutral government or a caretaker government can be our future for fair elections. I hope the politics of conflict will end."

He requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to arrange a fair election. "Please now arrange a fair election for the sake of the country's economic progress and social harmony. Regardless of your position, you should follow in the footsteps of your father and conduct a peaceful election. Before that, create an environment for election through dialogues with the BNP and other opposition parties."

He urged BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to reform BNP, run the party in a democratic way, create leaders at different levels, and evaluate dedicated leaders.

He says the BNP is out of power because the party has deviated from Zia's ideology