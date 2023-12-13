Mahiya Mahi's annual income Tk8 lakh

Actor Mahiya Mahi's annual income stands at Tk8.25 lakh.

After getting back her candidature recently, she is now contesting in the upcoming national polls as an independent candidate from the Rajshahi-1 seat.

She has mentioned an annual income of around Tk3 lakh from her business, Tk4 lakh from her acting profession and around Tk1 lakh from other sources, according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

The actor has also mentioned Tk18.2 lakh in bank loans.

Earlier on 3 December, Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed rejected Mahiya Mahi's nomination paper for information mismatch.

She had collected the Awami League nomination forms for the Rajshahi-1 and Chapainawabganj-2 constituencies.

However, she was not named in the party's final nomination list.

Later she decided to run as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1. She collected her form in her real name, Sharmin Akhter Nipa.

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, the current Member of Parliament and former president of the district Awami League, has been nominated for the Rajshahi-1 constituency. He has held this seat as a member of parliament since 2008.