Mahiya Mahi's annual income Tk8 lakh

Politics

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Mahiya Mahi's annual income Tk8 lakh

She has mentioned an annual income of around Tk3 lakh from her business, Tk4 lakh from her acting profession and around Tk1 lakh from other sources

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 09:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Mahiya Mahi's annual income stands at Tk8.25 lakh.

After getting back her candidature recently, she is now contesting in the upcoming national polls as an independent candidate from the Rajshahi-1 seat.

She has mentioned an annual income of around Tk3 lakh from her business, Tk4 lakh from her acting profession and around Tk1 lakh from other sources, according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The actor has also mentioned Tk18.2 lakh in bank loans.

Earlier on 3 December, Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed rejected Mahiya Mahi's nomination paper for information mismatch.

She had collected the Awami League nomination forms for the Rajshahi-1 and Chapainawabganj-2 constituencies.

However, she was not named in the party's final nomination list.

Later she decided to run as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1. She collected her form in her real name, Sharmin Akhter Nipa.

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, the current Member of Parliament and former president of the district Awami League, has been nominated for the Rajshahi-1 constituency. He has held this seat as a member of parliament since 2008.

Top News

Mahiya Mahi / WS24 / affidavit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

1h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

4h | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

1h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

2h | TBS Economy
Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

3h | TBS World
Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

6h | TBS Economy