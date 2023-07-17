Low voter turnout is normal in by-polls: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said it is quite normal to have a low turnout of votes in by-polls held just five months ahead of the national elections.

"Voter turnout is always low in by-elections of any country. It is also the same in our country. In the USA, no candidate contests in the polls multiple times, when by-polls are held five to six months before the general elections. Many candidates are elected unopposed," he said, replying to a query of reporters at the ministry in the Secretariat.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said the recent city corporations polls were held competitively and the average voter turnout was 50 percent in many places despite the BNP's call for boycotting the elections.

The elections will be more competitive if all political parties including BNP take part in the polls, he noted.

Replying to a query over the allegation of independent candidate Ashraful Alam – Hero Alom – of Dhaka-17 constituency, Hasan said anyone can raise allegations, but first, it must be verified and the Election Commission should investigate it.

He said some people become candidates to raise such allegations and to get publicity. It is a question of their motive, whether they really want to contest or they want publicity.

Replying to another question about a meeting between the European Union delegation and Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) where they alleged that fair elections are not possible in the present situation, the information minister said the civil society is large. The people who are saying this are a very small part of the civil society and they don't represent the whole society, he added.

So, their (SHUJAN) statement is not the word of the country's civil society, Hasan said.

He said, "Discussions were held with the EU delegation. But there was no discussion over caretaker or polls-time government issues. The polls will be held under the Election Commission (EC) as per the constitution."

He said the EC is much stronger and it has been proven in recent elections and the commission didn't care about the government. The EC would not cancel the Gaibandha-5 poll if the government had any control over the commission, he said.

About BNP's political programmes, the information minister said they met with foreign diplomats and held meetings. The EU ambassador has clearly told them that strikes and blockades have weakened democracy. If they have common sense, they would not go for any further destructive programme, he added.