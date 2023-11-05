Low voter turnout as Lakshmipur-3 by-election begins

Voter turnout has been low as polling began for the Lakshmipur-3 by-election today.

Polls started at 8am through ballot paper in 827 polling booths in 115 polling stations and will continue till 4pm on Sunday (5 November).

Candidates from 4 political parties including Awami League are contesting the polls. The candidates are: District Awami League President Golam Farooq Pingu (Boat), District Jatiya Party Joint General Secretary Rakib Hossain (Plough), Zaker Party Standing Committee Member Shamsul Karim Khokon (Rose ) and National People's Party-NPP presidium member Salim Mahmud (Mango).

The total number of voters in this constituency is 4,03,744. Among them, 2,09,096 are male voters and 1,94,648 are female voters.

A total of 16 magistrates including 950 police personnel, 1,495 Ansars and 1 judicial magistrate are on duty in the electoral area. 7 platoons of RAB and 6 platoons of BGB under the magistrates are working to ensure security in the entire constituency.

Local voter Makshuder Rahman said as the by-election is being held just a few weeks before the national election, there is not much excitement among the voters.

On the other hand, Shamsul Karim Khokon and Mohammad Rakib Hossain have expressed concerns.

In an exchange meeting organised with journalists at the Lakshmipur Press Club auditorium on 2 November, the candidates said they fear there may be vote rigging.

Lakshmipur-3 seat has been Shahjahan Kamal, the Member of Parliament from this constituency passed away on 30 September.