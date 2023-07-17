Low turnout in by-polls as current parliament tenure nears end: EC

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 04:46 pm

Deputy commissioners, superintendent of police, and returning officers said that voting took place in a peaceful environment.

The voter turnout in Dhaka-17 by-poll was low as the tenure of the current parliament is nearing an end with national elections slated for the end of the year or the beginning of next year, said the Election Commission.

Besides, the election commission has commented that the voter turnout is low due to the fact that this seat is in a posh area and there was heavy rain in some areas in the morning, Election Commissioners Ahsan Habib and Rasheda Sultana told reporters after observing the by-poll via CCTV cameras.

However, the election took place in a free and fair environment, they also said.

"We have also observed low turnout in the centres. We will be able to know further details of the situation later," said Rasheda Sultana.

Rasheda Sultana also said, polling agents, except those of boat symbol, were nowhere to be seen in Niketon voting centre.

Five or six women were there who claimed to be polling agents but they could not show any documentation, she added.

Regarding independent candidate Tariqul Islam boycotting the election, EC Rasheda said, "He could have seen it through till the end. By boycotting the election in the morning, he missed the opportunity to see the result. However, we will investigate the matter."

Deputy commissioners, superintendent of police, and returning officers said that voting took place in a peaceful environment. The percentage of voters who exercised their franchise could not yet be obtained.

In a response to journalists' claims that they were not allowed to enter the cantonment centre with mobile phones, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said that action will be taken.

"Journalists can go everywhere except the voting stalls. So it was unfair," he added.

