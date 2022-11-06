Low turnout in Faridpur-2 by-polls due to lack of tough competition: EC Alamgir

Politics

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

Low turnout in Faridpur-2 by-polls due to lack of tough competition: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

   

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said that the Fridpur-2 by-polls witnessed a low turnout due to the absence of tough competition.

"Only two candidates contested the by-polls in Faridpur-2 constituency, one of which is not well known. Perhaps that's why the competition was not that strong," he said while talking to reporters at Election Commission Building at Agargaon in the capital Sunday (6 November).

Saturday's by-polls in Faridpur-2 constituency marked only 26.24% of the voters' turnout.

Awami League nominated candidate Shahdab Akbar won the Faridpur-2 by-elections with 68,812 votes for the boat symbol. His rival candidate in Bangladesh Khilafat Movement, Advocate Md Zainul Abedin got 14,878 votes for the banyan tree symbol.

Mentioning that there is no such condition that the election will be accepted based solely on the percentage of votes, EC Alamgir said, "If voting is held in a peaceful and orderly manner, with no irregularities reported; if all the rules are followed, then it must be called an acceptable election."

He said as the national elections will be held soon, voters may have assumed there will be no changes in the government through the by-polls.

"In addition, both voters and candidates showed less interest in the by-polls as they think the elected candidate will not invest much time to work for the area," he added.

Referring to Cumilla City Corporation election, Md Alamgir said voters' turnout in the election was high as there was a tough competition and the tenure of the elected candidate is five years.

"We believe the elections that offer longer terms and have tougher contests usually witness a higher voters' turnout," he remarked.

   

    

Top News

Election Commissioner Alamgir / Faridpur-2 by-polls / low turnout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

12h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

12h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

28m | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

1h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

4h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together