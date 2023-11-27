Staged election to escalates country's political crisis: 4 Islamist parties

Four like-minded Islamic parties have voiced concerns that the government's approach to conducting one-sided elections, without adhering to the widespread call for national elections under a non-partisan administration, will escalate the existing political crisis in the country.

Leaders of these parties expressed their apprehensions during a meeting held on Monday (27 November) at the central office of the Khilafat Majlis in Paltan, the capital.

In a press release, they said, "Given the current political conflict, a free, fair, and acceptable election seems unattainable. Therefore, on behalf of the like-minded Islamic parties, we reiterate the demand to hold national elections under a non-partisan government, urging the cancellation of the announced schedule in the interest of national well-being."

Lopsided election to pose grave risk to country: Islami Andolan

A one-sided election in the absence of a conducive electoral environment and a clear outline for election-time government will propel the country toward a disastrous outcome, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Secretary General Principal Hafez Maulana Yunus Ahmad said on Monday.

He conveyed this message during a meeting to assess the prevailing critical political situation held at the party office in Paltan on Monday (27 November).

He said, "The government will not be able to navigate through the electoral process by creating dummy candidates among themselves to legitimize the one-sided election without opposition."

"Despite international warnings, the government persists in moving towards one-sided elections instead of embracing a participatory approach. Economists are expressing concerns over the looming possibility of significant economic sanctions," he added.

Principal Hafez Maulana Yunus Ahmad said, "Unilateral elections that disregard the demands of major political parties are tantamount to suicidal decisions."

National dialogue initiative

In response to the critical political situation, Islami Andolon Bangladesh announced its plans to initiate a national dialogue on Tuesday (November 28) in the capital.

The dialogue aims to include representatives from political parties, journalists, and various professionals.

The dialogue will be presided over by Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, as outlined in the press release.