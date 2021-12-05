Looking into the legal options for Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Law minister

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:45 pm

Looking into the legal options for Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Law minister

The law minister had earlier said that the law does not permit the government to send Khaleda abroad for treatment as she has been convicted and sentenced in two corruption cases.

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Looking into the legal options for Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that it is being looked into whether there is any legal scope for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment.

The minister made the remarks while responding to reporters after a training programme organised for lawyers in Dhaka on Sunday.

The law minister had earlier said that the law does not permit the government to send Khaleda abroad for treatment as she has been convicted and sentenced in two corruption cases.

He said that if BNP wants to bring expert doctors from abroad for Khaleda's treatment, they can do that, and the government will not intervene in this regard.

Khaleda, 76, has been undergoing treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.

The former prime minister's medical board members on 28 November said she immediately needed to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November seeking permission to take her abroad for treatment.

However, Anisul Huq said the government will consider the BNP chairperson's appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.

