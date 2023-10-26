Looking forward to all taking part in election: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has asked all parties to prepare to take part in the 12th parliamentary election, which he assured would be free and fair.

In accordance with the constitution, the Election Commission (EC) would announce the schedule of the election and election will be held as per the scheduled time said on Thursday.

"Elections will be free, fair and peaceful, so we want all to take part in the election," the minister made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Secretariat this afternoon.

Besides, there will be an interim government when the Election Commission will announce the schedule and this government will act as an interim government from that moment, he added.

Regarding BNP's march towards the Ministry of Law on October 30 to amend the constitution during this parliament session, Huq said, "I only want to say one thing in this regard, they have the right to give political programs. I want to make one thing clear about the caretaker government, that is, the Supreme Court has declared the caretaker government system to be in conflict with the constitution of Bangladesh and illegal.

"In view of this verdict, Parliament passed the Fifteenth Amendment. Now there is no possibility of bringing back the caretaker government. And there is no possibility of revising the constitution by revisiting it."

The concept of 'election-time government' is not even in the constitution, he said.

"The size of the executive branch, or cabinet, is totally the prime minister's prerogative. In 2014, the cabinet was made smaller because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken that step for the stability of democracy in Bangladesh," the law minister said.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was trying to make an election with everyone. People know what happened that time. The prime minister telephoned the leader of the opposition. But she didn't pick the phone.

"The prime minister also discussed in 2018 as well and went to the polls in the context of the discussion. But every time BNP-Jamaat tried to spoil the election," the minister added.