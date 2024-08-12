Local, foreign entities conspiring to destroy communal harmony: BNP

Amid growing concerns over alleged attacks on minorities, the BNP has issued a strong warning to both local and international entities allegedly conspiring to destroy communal harmony in Bangladesh.

Addressing a rally in the capital on Monday (12 August), Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury said, "Those doing these are the ghost of ousted PM Hasina behind their masks and will face stern reply."

BNP Vice Chairman Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury said the interim government led by Dr Yunus would be capable of rebuilding Bangladesh.

He argued that "Hasina's government has monopolised the narrative of the 1971 Liberation War, claiming exclusive rights to its legacy. That is, they are the only claimants of the liberation war of Bangladesh and the Declaration of Independence. They spread such talk at home and abroad. They have destroyed history by promoting these things."

The BNP leader characterised the recent student-led protests as a "second independence" and accused the government of suppressing dissent and creating an atmosphere of fear.

He also said, "In the student-led protests, students of all religions, including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians participated. Therefore, there was no special community here. Now, the thugs of the Hasina government are trying to destroy communal harmony in different parts of Bangladesh."

On the other hand, members of Hindu communities continued their demonstrations in the capital's Shahbagh on Monday for the fourth day, protesting the recent attacks on minorities across the country.

Under the banner of the Bangladesh Hindu Jagaran Mancha, the protesters held a rally and a sit-in programme and stopped traffic at Shahbagh.

Calling the former prime minister a dictator, Hindu community leaders at the rally said their community would not turn into anyone's vote bank.

The top leaders of the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote met with the Home Affairs Advisor M Sakhawat Hussain on Monday and presented their demands.

After the meeting, Anupom Das, president of Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Chhatra Mohajote, said to TBS, "We are happy that the Home Affairs Advisor has agreed to all of our demands. However, we seek a firm commitment from the Chief Advisor that the interim government will fulfill these demands. Otherwise, we will continue our protest."