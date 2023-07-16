Loan defaulters, not businessmen, want AL govt in power again: BNP

BNP Chairperson's Adviser Abdus Salam stated that it is not the businessmen, but the loan defaulters and murderers who desire to see this government in power again.

"After looting the country without any hindrance, they are now supporting this illegal government to safeguard their ill-gotten wealth," Abdus Salam, who is also the BNP convener for Dhaka South Metropolitan, expressed during a leaflet distribution programme on Sunday (16 July).

BNP distributed leaflets to passers-by and commuters in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Sunday to ensure the success of the road march scheduled for 18 and 19 July.

The BNP leader stated that those involved in the crime of exploiting people by increasing the prices of essential commodities have aligned themselves with fascism.

"Anyone who supports this illegal government is an enemy of the nation. No patriot can endorse vote thieves and democracy killers," he added.

He also mentioned that not even a madman would believe that a fair election would take place under the Awami League, asserting that the Awami League could never come to power through fair polls.

"The sooner this government departs, the better it will be for the country and its people," he remarked.

Metropolitan South BNP Acting Member Secretary Tanveer Ahmed Rabin, Joint Convener Yunus Mridha, Mohammad Mohan, Abdus Sattar, Member MA Hannan, Arifur Rahman Nadeem, as well as Metropolitan and Thana leaders, were also present.