Loan defaulters, not businessmen, want AL govt in power again: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

Loan defaulters, not businessmen, want AL govt in power again: BNP

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:58 pm
Loan defaulters, not businessmen, want AL govt in power again: BNP

BNP Chairperson's Adviser Abdus Salam stated that it is not the businessmen, but the loan defaulters and murderers who desire to see this government in power again.

"After looting the country without any hindrance, they are now supporting this illegal government to safeguard their ill-gotten wealth," Abdus Salam, who is also the BNP convener for Dhaka South Metropolitan, expressed during a leaflet distribution programme on Sunday (16 July).

BNP distributed leaflets to passers-by and commuters in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Sunday to ensure the success of the road march scheduled for 18 and 19 July.

The BNP leader stated that those involved in the crime of exploiting people by increasing the prices of essential commodities have aligned themselves with fascism.

"Anyone who supports this illegal government is an enemy of the nation. No patriot can endorse vote thieves and democracy killers," he added.

He also mentioned that not even a madman would believe that a fair election would take place under the Awami League, asserting that the Awami League could never come to power through fair polls.

"The sooner this government departs, the better it will be for the country and its people," he remarked.

Metropolitan South BNP Acting Member Secretary Tanveer Ahmed Rabin, Joint Convener Yunus Mridha, Mohammad Mohan, Abdus Sattar, Member MA Hannan, Arifur Rahman Nadeem, as well as Metropolitan and Thana leaders, were also present.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

3h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

18h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September