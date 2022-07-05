Load-shedding proves how fragile govt is: Fakhrul

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:18 pm

File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has blamed the government's failure and corruption for the ongoing load-shedding across the country, proving the fragility of the government.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan on Tuesday (5 July) afternoon.

Mirza Fakhrul said that the real purpose of the present government is to indulge in corruption, lining their pockets and constructing abodes abroad.

"Today's situation proves that everything regarding the government is fragile," said the BNP leader.

Replying to a question about the BNP's participation in the elections, he commented, "It will depend on whether the polls-time government will be neutral or not. If the government is not neutral, even if an election commissioner is brought from heaven, the vote will not be fair."

Regarding the government's alleged ulterior motive of gaining people's confidence by constructing the Padma Bridge, Fakhrul said, "The Awami League government will not be able to gain the confidence of people even by building a thousand Padma Bridges."

