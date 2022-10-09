Load-shedding has become a terrible menace: BNP

UNB
09 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 07:32 pm

Load-shedding has become a terrible menace: BNP

Manifestation of AL's loot and plunder, says Rizvi

UNB
09 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 07:32 pm
File Photo.
File Photo.

BNP on Sunday slammed the government for the "intolerable" load-shedding across the country, saying it has exposed the government's widespread plundering in the name of development in the power sector.

"The widespread corruption and looting have now been manifested.  The power sector was the sanctuary for plunder by Sheikh Hasina's Awami League  government. Because of that, the real scenario of electricity has got exposed through load-shedding," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said power outages have become a terrible menace for the public, leaving people in the lurch.

"When I was coming from home today (Sunday), awful load-shedding was going on in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and other areas in the capital like other days," the BNP leader said.

He said the ruling party leaders used to brag about having sent load-shedding to the museum. "But the skeleton of load-shedding has now revived from the museum and it's now dancing on the boat (AL's election symbol)."

Rizvi said development is hollow if there is no accountability, and it will blow up in the wind like a hydrogen balloon. "This is why the country is now witnessing the terrible load-shedding."

He said the government's main target was to loot public money and create scope for the ruling party-backed companies to make huge money in the name of development in the power sector. "That is why they have given an indemnity by enacting a law."

About the Election Commission's (EC) meeting with DCs and SPs, Rizvi said the commission is mainly working to implement the government's agenda.

He said the Chief Election Commissioner is trying to mislead people and create confusion in public mind through his various comments: "They (EC) will basically do whatever the prime minister wants."

The BNP leader said their party's position is clear that no credible and participatory election is possible under the current government and the EC.

"A non-partisan caretaker government comprising the neutral persons must be established to hold a fair and credible election and BNP will join that polls," he said.

