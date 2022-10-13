List those who obstructed Ctg rally: Amir Khosru

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, standing committee member of BNP, directed leaders and activists of his party to make a list of the police personnel and Awami League workers who harassed them during their divisional rally in Chattogram on Wednesday.

On 13 October (Thursday), he said in a press conference at the party office in Nasiman Bhaban in the port city, "Awami League leaders and activists attacked our boys joining the rally and police personnel harassed them."

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, and Dr Shahadat Hossain, convener of Chattogram city BNP, were also present at the press conference.

They later visited their injured party activists at the Cosmopolitan Hospital on Chatteswari Mor.

Amir Khosru said at the press conference, "The police are making lists of BNP leaders and activists in different parts of the country. I want to say clearly: make a list of those who were involved in this, including the Awami terrorists. Those who attacked and obstructed our leaders and activists yesterday – make a list of them too."

"Police personnel violating the law and constitution of the country should also be listed. No one can survive for long, taking a stance against democracy," he added.

Regarding Wednesday's rally, the BNP leader said, "This grand gathering is a milestone in the country's struggle for democracy. Not only within Bangladesh, but from the whole world we have also had responses."

"They did everything to stop us including attacking our leaders and activists, obstructing their movement, and vandalising vehicles. But they could not stop us. People flooded the venue. The CRB became a sea of ​​people. The presence of people on the railway line was incredible," he said.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, said, "A chairman of Mirsarai said those who joined the rally would not be allowed to return home. He would have been arrested in any country in the world with the least bit of democracy, for such a comment. The democratic rights and civil liberties of people have never been secure during the Awami League's reign."

Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, vice chairman of BNP, Joynal Abedin, advisor of the chairperson of the party, Dr Rafiqul Islam, central health secretary, former minister Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, Abul Hashem Bakkar, member secretary of city BNP, Chattogram were also present at the press briefing among others.