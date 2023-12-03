EC asks police to arrest terrorists, extortionists to facilitate fair election

EC asks police to arrest terrorists, extortionists to facilitate fair election

The Election Commission has issued an order for the arrest of terrorists and extortionists in electoral areas, aiming to "organise the 12th National Assembly elections in a free, fair, and impartial manner while maintaining a favourable election environment."

In a circular on Sunday, the Election Commission stated, "The operation to recover all types of illegal weapons should be strengthened, along with security arrangements in important areas outside the polling centres and booths. Arrests of extortionists and terrorists should be made by preparing a list of identified individuals. An adequate number of law enforcement personnel should be deployed at polling stations."

Furthermore, the EC has instructed the deployment of additional law and order forces in polling stations considered to be at higher risk. "To ensure that all categories of voters can exercise their right to vote without fear, arrangements should be made to organise one or more meetings with local political party leaders, rival candidates, and trusted local activists."

It said, "The cooperation of all concerned should be sought by referring to the law and statutory aspects through dialogue and discussion. Any complaint should be immediately investigated, and remedial action taken."

The circular emphasised encouraging voters of all levels, especially women voters, to cast their votes without fear and hindrance. "Suitable publicity should inform the concerned parties so that all categories of voters can be assured about the activities undertaken to ensure the security of the area."

It further states that participating political parties, rival candidates, or their supporters should comply with the electoral code of conduct, refraining from engaging in any provocative or inflammatory activities or statements. The circular stressed that no one should influence elections through money, muscle power, or local power. The cooperation of concerned quarters should be sought to ensure mutual harmony and good relations, and legal action should be taken if necessary.

