From life to justice, Jamaat for a Bangladesh where everyone's five basic rights ensured

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami wants to ensure the five basic rights - to life, healthcare, education, job, and justice - of every citizen of the country, the party's chief has said.

"Our clear declaration is that we want a humane Bangladesh, where the state is obliged to ensure the civil rights of every citizen and child from their birth to death. Whether someone is poor or rich does not matter. Every child's five basic rights must be ensured," Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said today (24 October) at a party conference in Gazipur.

Detailing the rights, the Jamaat chief said, "The first one is the right to life. A solvent family will not demand this from the state as they do not require the state's help to that end. But the state must ensure this right for the insolvent families."

The second right, according to Shafiqur, is the right to healthcare.

"The government must ensure that citizens get proper treatment if they fall sick. Wealthy or poor - no one should be deprived of their right to medical treatment," he said.

Stating education as the third right, the Jamaat ameer said, "The state must ensure proper education for citizens so that they can become a responsible citizen. However, we can see deprivation and lamentation in this regard in society. We can see there is a huge discrimination between those living under the trees and those living in a 10-storey building. We do not want to see this discrimination."

The next right is a citizen's right to employment, said Shafiqur.

After completing their studies, a citizen should not stay jobless for even a day, he said, adding that the state must guarantee that citizens will have appropriate job opportunities as per their qualifications before they finish their education.

"There is no place for uncles and aunts here. Some people get jobs using their uncle's name or party's name while others are deprived – we want to provide relief from such discrimination that has been weighing down on the nation."

The fifth right, according to the Jamaat chief, is the right to get justice.

"A citizen, irrespective of their party, caste or religion, will get justice when he goes to court. Justice will not be denied there. The court will not deprive people of their rights. Justice seekers will not need to go from door to door without getting justice," he said.