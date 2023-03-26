Liberation War was not won through anyone’s individual effort: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 03:36 pm

Liberation War was not won through anyone’s individual effort: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 03:36 pm
Liberation War was not won through anyone’s individual effort: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said winning the Liberation War was not the result of anyone's individual effort; rather this freedom was earned by sacrificing the blood of millions of martyrs.  

"To keep the ideals and spirit of freedom intact, the fascist government currently in power should be overthrown through collective movement," said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader after paying respects at the mausoleum of former President Ziaur Rahman (Bir Uttam) in Sher Bangla Nagar on the occasion of Independence Day at 10am on Sunday (26 March).

After paying their respects at the grave the BNP leaders and activists were seen giving various slogans like "Ziar shoinik, ek hou" (Zia's soldiers, unite) and "Lorai koro" (fight).

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Even after 52 years of independence, we have to fight for freedom of speech and democracy. The spirit of the liberation war was lost during the regime of those who claimed themselves as pioneers of the liberation war [Awami League]."

On the occasion of the 53rd Independence Day, national and party flags were hoisted in all party offices across the country, including the central office of BNP in Nayapaltan on Sunday at 6am. Later at 7am, the party's leaders and activists of all levels marched towards the National Memorial from the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan. On reaching there, the top leaders of BNP laid wreaths at the National Memorial.

While paying tribute at Ziaur Rahman's grave, in addition to the BNP secretary general, also present were the party's standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Umar, Advisers to the Chairperson Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohail, Dhaka District BNP President Khandaker Abu Ashfaq, General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury and other members of BNP and its allied organisations.

