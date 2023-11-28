Liberal Islamic Jote announces candidates for 121 seats

Liberal Islamic Jote, an alliance of six political parties led by the newly registered Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), has announced names of candidates in 121 constituencies to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January 2024.

Chairman of BSP and the Jote Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari today announced the names of 121 candidates at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club.

The Jote will disclose names of candidates for the remaining 79 seats by tomorrow, he said.

Syed Saifuddin Ahmed, also the incumbent leader of the spiritual hub of Maizbhandar Darbar, has been nominated for contesting in Dhaka-14 and Chattogram-2 constituencies in this parliamentary election.

He said that they are participating in the elections to continue the democratic trend in the country and hoped that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and the government would carry out the duties entrusted to them impartially.

Syed Saifuddin Ahmed urged the BNP to take part in the polls keeping trust in the Election Commission by shunning the path of hartal, blockades, and violence.

The alliance chairman said the elections will be considered participatory ones even if the BNP does not participate.

Other political parties under the alliance are Islamic Oikya Jote, Aashiqeen-e- Awlia Parishad, Bangladesh Jana Dal (BJD), National Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani) and Krishak Sramik Party.

The election symbol of the Liberal Islamic Jote is 'Ektara (monochord)'.