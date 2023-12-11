LGRD minister's wealth increases by Tk102cr in last 10 years

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 05:52 pm

LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam. Photo: Collected
LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam. Photo: Collected

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam's wealth has increased by around Tk102 crore in the last ten years.

About a decade ago, Tajul's total wealth was a little more than Tk16 crore.  

In 2018, before becoming a minister, his total assets amounted to Tk47.46 crore. 

But now, it exceeds Tk118 crore, as per the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the national polls.

The minister, however, did not mention any property in the name of his wife and dependents in the affidavit.

He now earns Tk4.17 crore annually. During the period between 2014 and 2018, his total income was just over Tk4 crore.

Tajul's income is generated from house rent, shares, savings certificates, bank deposits, land and the agriculture sector. 

He received a total honorarium of Tk15.59 lakh as a Member of Parliament.

In terms of immovable assets, Tajul increased his investment in bonds, amounting to Tk80 crore. Five years ago, it was Tk3.82 crore. 

Tajul Islam was elected member of parliament four times in the Cumilla-9 constituency. 

After the 11th national elections, he became minister. He is also vice president of the Awami League's Cumilla South unit.

