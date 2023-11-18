Letter to EC part of preliminary preparation; not yet decided on whether to participate in polls: Jatiya Party

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 08:35 pm

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected
The Jatiya Party sent a letter to the Election Commission (EC) as per the rules in place before polls, but it doesn't mean they are going to participate in the coming general elections.

If it does decide to participate, it won't be through any alliance, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said.

Throughout the day, a sense of confusion was created following two conflicting letters sent to the EC – one on behalf of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and the other by the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad. 

In the first letter on behalf of GM Quader, brother of party founder HM Ershad, it was said the chairman would decide on the poll symbols and candidate nominations. 

The letter by Raushan Ershad, wife of HM Ershad, said the party would go to polls in an alliance with the Awami League.

Clarifying the matter before the media, Chunnu said the letter from Jatiya Party was sent as per the rules. 

"Activists have come to our office all day, but we are yet to make a final decision," he said.

He further emphasised that the Jatiya Party has not given any letter to join any alliance.

"We will alone choose our party symbol. We have not made any decision or thought of going for any alliance or grand alliance." 

On the issue of making a decision to participate, he said, "There is no decision that we will go to the polls. We also haven't decided that we won't go. We are observing the situation."

"I thought that there would be a discussion and everyone would hold the election together. We still have that hope, although the BNP hasn't clarified whether it will go for unconditional dialogues," he said. 

He said the party was waiting for an environment where all the political actors could engage in discussions.

The EC announced the polls will be held on 7 January. 

