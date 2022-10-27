Let's see how EC handles Jamaat's registration in disguise: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said Jamaat-e-Islami's registration as a political party is sub judice and he will wait to see how the Election Commission handles their appeal for registration under a different name.

"Will make a comment in this regard after EC's step," he said replying to a reporter's question after a training programme organised for the sub registrars at Judicial Administration Training Institute in the city.

His remarks came amid reports that all leaders of newly launched Bangladesh Democratic Party (BDP) that sought EC's registration belong to Jamaat and its student front Shibir. BDP filed for registration on Wednesday.

In 2013, the High Court declared the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami with the EC illegal effectively banning it from taking part in general elections. In 2018, the EC formally deregistered the Islamic fundamentalist party as it failed to fulfill its prerequisites.

However, Jamaat is still operating as a legal political party amid calls from the secular forces to ban it for its role in the genocide during the Liberation War it vehemently opposed.

Responding to another question on Jamaat leaders' trial for war crimes the law minister said the AL government is determined to bring the war criminals of 1971 under justice, which is a proven fact.

In reply to another question on the trial of Jamaat for its role against the Liberation War, Huq reiterated that it requires some changes in the law and it's under process.

"I have mentioned earlier we need some changes in law to proceed with the trial against Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and we have already sent the amendment to the Cabinet Division. Very soon we will pass a law in this regard and begin the trial," he added.

Government will take immediate steps to begin the trial if it finds necessary, he added.

On Wednesday, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said that Bangladesh Jamaat-e Islami can get registration under a different name if they fulfill all the conditions.

The deadline for new political parties to apply for registration expires on 30 October.