Let's realise the 'Move forward Bangladesh' mission together, responds Sajeeb Wazed to BNP's 'Take back Bangladesh' campaign

State-sponsored attacks on Awami League leaders, including a gruesome assassination plot involving hired militants throwing grenades at an anti-terrorism rally targeting then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in 2004, and leading the country to become a champion in corruption index for five consecutive years, define BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami during their rule between 2001 and 2006, writes Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

When voted out of power, BNP-Jamaat unleashed a deadly spree of arson attacks, instead of taking part in polls, leaving hundreds of civilians injured and many burnt to death. Targeted attacks were also launched on law enforcers and minorities, as narrated in a video posted on his verified Facebook page.

The video also cites a Canadian court ruling that found BNP to be a "terrorist outfit," stating that its sole purpose is to grab state power without being bothered about the country's development or progress.

"If the country's development was in BNP's thoughts, they wouldn't say 'Take back Bangladesh.' Bangladesh is not the property of the Zia family. This country is moving forward on the path of development, owing to the blood and sweat shed by you, me, and our ancestors. Let's realize the mission of 'Move forward Bangladesh' together," he added.

The video also condemned Tarique Rahman and BNP for "killing people through petrol bombs, trying to annihilate the opposition through grenade blasts, siphoning off orphanage trust money, getting involved in arms smuggling, opening fire on protesting farmers and wage earners demanding electricity, and using Hawa Bhaban as an alternate power house to plunder public funds during their last rule."