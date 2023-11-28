Leftist, rightist, Islamist united now to restore voting rights: BNP

Leaders from a number of leftist, rightist, and Islamist spheres at a dialogue today demanded the restoration of voting rights in Bangladesh, denouncing what they describe as an oppressive government.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan spearheaded the call for unity among them during a political dialogue organised by Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Tuesday (28 November) at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital.

Nazrul Islam Khan said, "In the current government-oppressed situation, today leftist, rightist, and Islamist—we are all united against the authoritarian regime for restoring voting rights for the first time in our political history. From today on, I hope that the Awami League will not be able to spare to keep in power forcibly."

He accused the government of intentionally ignoring these fundamental rights to maintain power without opposition. He criticised the creation of a crisis around the election-time caretaker government, suggesting that the Awami League's actions were an attempt to perpetuate its rule indefinitely, a move he declared the people would not tolerate.

"At present, people are fighting against those who seek to take away their right to vote. This government survives through deceit, and boundless lawlessness has corrupted our democratic process," added Nazrul Islam Khan.

At the event, Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, presented three proposals aimed at ensuring a free and fair electoral process. These proposals called for the annulment of the 'one-sided' schedule declared by the Election Commission, the release of arrested opposition leaders and activists, and the formation of a national government after the dissolution of the current parliament.

Rezaul Karim accused the government of engaging in schemes to suppress the opposition, leading to one-sided and uninterrupted elections. He highlighted the widespread repression faced by opposition parties, citing hundreds of false cases targeting leaders, even those who have passed away. The overcrowded jails, three times beyond their intended capacity, were indicative of the alleged government crackdown.

Further, Rezaul Karim censured the incumbent government for sheltering corrupt business syndicates, contributing to a surge in commodity prices that adversely affected the livelihoods of the people. He expressed concern about the government's intention to hold national elections on 7 January, stating that the Islami Andolan Bangladesh would not align with what he called a tyrannical government.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Senior Vice President Mufti Syed Fayzul Rezaul Karim echoed the sentiment, drawing parallels with the struggle for voting rights in 1971 against Pakistan. He emphasised the need for a renewed fight against the Awami League to restore voting rights and protect the country's territory from perceived Indian hegemony.

The dialogue, moderated by Islami Andolan Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Maulana Ghazi Ataur Rahman, featured speeches from leaders of various political movements, including Jatiya Party, Revolutionary Workers Party, State Reform Movement, AB Party, and Combined Ulama Mashaikh Parishad.