BNP, other parties ask whether govt supports students' new demands

Leaders of various political parties participate at a discussion organised by Biplobi Workers' Party at Dhaka Reporters Unity on 28 October 2024. Photo: Prothom Alo

Senior leaders of the BNP and some other parties have questioned the interim government's position on the recent demands, including the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and banning Awami League, made by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement as two of its representatives are also in the government.

Speaking at a discussion organised by Biplobi Workers' Party at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (28 October), they warned that trying to force demands may erode the gains achieved from the mass uprising.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Ten commissions have been constituted for reforms. Their report will come within 90 days. But new demands are being made in the meantime.

"It is not known whether the reform commissions or the interim government have any support or involvement with the demands. These things must be cleared. These issues are becoming conflicting."

Stating that reform is an ongoing process, Khosru said, "Issues that can be unanimously agreed upon can be implemented. For issues that cannot be unanimously agreed upon, we have to go to the people. There is a consensus on holding free, fair, transparent and acceptable elections by reforming the electoral system. People want to vote. There is no disagreement."

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Biplobi Workers' Party, said, "After getting reports from the reform commissions, actions should be decided on the basis of consensus through discussion with the political parties. But the entire reform agenda has fallen far behind at the moment as new issues have been brought forward from various quarters including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement."

Criticising the recent Bangabhaban siege programme demanding the resignation of the president, Nagorik Oikya Mahmudur Rahman Manna, said, "It did not send a good message. They are making demands to the government while being part of the government."

Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Junaid Saki mentioned the need to form a national political council. "All decisions should be taken unanimously. There is no alternative," he said.

AB Party Member Secretary Mojibur Rahman said, "The unity among people seen three months ago is now declining. Awami League has been banned culturally and politically, that is a big achievement."

Earlier on 22 October, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement pressed forth a five-point demand, including the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and repeal of the constitution.

They had also demanded the ban on Bangladesh Chhatra League. Besides, they called for cancelling the results of the last three national elections and issuing a new proclamation of Republic in the light of the spirit of July uprising.

On the same day, protesters besieged Bangabhaban, demanding the president's resignation.

On 24 October, the Advisory Council of the interim government decided that whether President Shahabuddin will remain in office or be removed will be determined after discussions with various political parties.