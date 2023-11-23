Leaders of 9 Islamic parties discuss JS polls in meeting with PM Hasina 

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:14 pm

Later, the delegation gifted a calligraphy to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Photo: PID
Leaders of nine Islamic political parties met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban this evening expressing their intent to participate in the upcoming national elections.

The parties are – Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Islami Oikya Jote Bangladesh Muslim League, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Aashiqeen-e- Awlia Oikya Parishad and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

A delegation of 14 leaders of the parties discussed overall issues regarding the national elections with the premier, said the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday (23 November).

They thanked the prime minister for the various steps taken by her government to conduct free, fair and acceptable elections. 

The leaders also praised the comprehensive development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Photo: PID
Later, the delegation gifted a calligraphy to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

 

