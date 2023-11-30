Leaders of 2 Islamic parties call on PM

Leaders of Khilafat Rabbani Bangladesh and Nezam-e-Islami Party today called on Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They held discussions on various issues related to the upcoming national elections slated for 7 January.

Mufti Faizul Haque Jalalabadi and Maulana Anwarul Haque led their respective parties at Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said the leaders discussed the overall issues of the national elections with the prime minister during the meeting.

The Awami League president highlighted various steps taken to hold a free, fair and acceptable election, and expected everyone's spontaneous participation in the election.

The leaders appreciated the steps taken by Sheikh Hasina to make the upcoming parliamentary elections acceptable to all.

They also praised the comprehensive development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.