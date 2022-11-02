LDP men stage protest against fuel, electricity price hike

Workers of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are staging a protest rally in front of National Press Club against electricity, fuel price increase, disappearances and murders.

Led by Colonel Oli Ahmad, the LDP protest rally on Wednesday (2 November) also demanded the dissolution of the Jatiya Sangsad and the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Former President of National Press Club Shaukat Mahmood also joined the rally.

Thousands of people were seen on the streets around the press club since noon, who said they came to join the rally.