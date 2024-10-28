LDP demands apology from Sarjis, Hasnat over failure to recognise party’s role in July movement

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

LDP demands apology from Sarjis, Hasnat over failure to recognise party’s role in July movement

It said due to the coordinators’ actions, they could not be considered meritorious or politically conscious

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:00 pm
Anti-discrimination student movement coordinators Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah. Photo: Collected
Anti-discrimination student movement coordinators Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah. Photo: Collected

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has sought apologies from Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, over their failure to recognise LDP's "contributions to the movement against fascist Sheikh Hasina's government".

Earlier in the day, the two coordinators had filed a writ petition seeking suspension of all activities of 11 political parties, including LDP.

In a press release issued today (28 October), the LDP said the coordinators were unaware of the contributions of the party and its president  Dr Col (retd) Oli Ahmad during the recent movement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It said due to the coordinators' actions, they could not be considered meritorious or politically conscious.

The other 10 political parties whose political suspensions were sought are Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Tariqat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh, LDP, Jatiya Party (Manju), Demokrati Dal, Marxist-Lelinist (Barua) and Socialist Party of Bangladesh.

A second petition seeks to know why the parties should not be barred from all political activities until a verdict is reached in the first case.

Top News

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) / Hasnat Abdullah / Sarjis Alam / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

58m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos