LDP demands apology from Sarjis, Hasnat over failure to recognise party’s role in July movement

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has sought apologies from Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, over their failure to recognise LDP's "contributions to the movement against fascist Sheikh Hasina's government".

Earlier in the day, the two coordinators had filed a writ petition seeking suspension of all activities of 11 political parties, including LDP.

In a press release issued today (28 October), the LDP said the coordinators were unaware of the contributions of the party and its president Dr Col (retd) Oli Ahmad during the recent movement.

It said due to the coordinators' actions, they could not be considered meritorious or politically conscious.

The other 10 political parties whose political suspensions were sought are Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Tariqat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh, LDP, Jatiya Party (Manju), Demokrati Dal, Marxist-Lelinist (Barua) and Socialist Party of Bangladesh.

A second petition seeks to know why the parties should not be barred from all political activities until a verdict is reached in the first case.