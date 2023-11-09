LDP calls for countrywide blockade on 12, 13 November

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced a two-day nationwide blockade starting from Sunday (12 November).

LDP President Dr Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad made the announcement in a statement on Thursday (9 November), urging all party men to enforce the blockade.

Additionally, the party will hold prayers after jummah to pray for the garment workers who were injured and died during their protest for a minimum wage of Tk23,000.

Calling upon countrymen to support the programme, the LDP president said, "The members of opposition parties are continuously being implicated in "Gayebi Mamla". Money laundering continues and corruption is at its peak in the country."

The ongoing two-day blockade enforced by BNP and it's allies will come to an end today amid reports of arsons at several places in the capital.