Law minister's explanation about Khaleda’s treatment abroad is political, says her lawyer

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq's explanation regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's opportunity to go abroad for treatment is a political one, said one of her lawyers Kaiser Kamal today.

"The explanation he gave is a political interpretation. The government is not using the power given by law due to political biases," Kaiser Kamal said in a briefing at his office in the Supreme Court Lawyers' Association building on Wednesday (4 October).

Earlier today, Law Minister Anisul Huq spoke at a press conference at the Secretariat about Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad.

"The legal matter is now past and completely closed. The only way now is to seek a presidential pardon. That is her issue; not ours," he said.

Referring to the law minister's explanation, Kaiser Kamal said, "Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure clearly states that a prisoner, who is convicted, can have their sentence commuted and temporarily suspended. It can be conditional or unconditional. In the case of Khaleda Zia, they have added conditions. Section 401(6) clearly states that the government can take any decision in respect of any prisoner at any time by direction. That is why I am saying, this is a political interpretation, not an actual interpretation of the law."

"401(1) and 401(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code clearly give the highest level of power to the government. They are not using this power for political biases. That is our objection," Kaiser Kamal said.

Asked whether Khaleda will seek a presidential pardon or not, Kaiser Kamal said, "She did not come out on the order of the President. Khaleda Zia is out on an executive order. Why is she under an executive order? Khaleda Zia's medical matters are under the government's control. They can't do anything if they want to. Therefore, the executive is in command and all responsibilities must be borne by the executive."

Khaleda Zia, who has been convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, has been imprisoned since 8 February, 2018.

On 25 March, 2020, the government's executive order suspended her sentence and released her on condition.

After that, the government extended her release by suspending the sentence for six months. Recently Khaleda Zia's sentence has been suspended and her release period has been extended by six months.

Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. The family wants to take her abroad for medical treatment.