Law minister's explanation about Khaleda’s treatment abroad is political, says her lawyer

Politics

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 06:50 pm

Related News

Law minister's explanation about Khaleda’s treatment abroad is political, says her lawyer

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq's explanation regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's opportunity to go abroad for treatment is a political one, said one of her lawyers Kaiser Kamal today. 

"The explanation he gave is a political interpretation. The government is not using the power given by law due to political biases," Kaiser Kamal said in a briefing at his office in the Supreme Court Lawyers' Association building on Wednesday (4 October).

Earlier today, Law Minister Anisul Huq spoke at a press conference at the Secretariat about Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad.

Khaleda must seek presidential pardon if she wants to go abroad for treatment: Law Minister

"The legal matter is now past and completely closed. The only way now is to seek a presidential pardon. That is her issue; not ours," he said.

Referring to the law minister's explanation, Kaiser Kamal said, "Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure clearly states that a prisoner, who is convicted, can have their sentence commuted and temporarily suspended. It can be conditional or unconditional. In the case of Khaleda Zia, they have added conditions. Section 401(6) clearly states that the government can take any decision in respect of any prisoner at any time by direction. That is why I am saying, this is a political interpretation, not an actual interpretation of the law."

"401(1) and 401(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code clearly give the highest level of power to the government. They are not using this power for political biases. That is our objection," Kaiser Kamal said. 

Asked whether Khaleda will seek a presidential pardon or not, Kaiser Kamal said, "She did not come out on the order of the President. Khaleda Zia is out on an executive order. Why is she under an executive order? Khaleda Zia's medical matters are under the government's control. They can't do anything if they want to. Therefore, the executive is in command and all responsibilities must be borne by the executive." 

Khaleda Zia, who has been convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, has been imprisoned since 8 February, 2018.

On 25 March, 2020, the government's executive order suspended her sentence and released her on condition.

After that, the government extended her release by suspending the sentence for six months. Recently Khaleda Zia's sentence has been suspended and her release period has been extended by six months.

Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. The family wants to take her abroad for medical treatment.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

2h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

7h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

25m | TBS World
The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

2h | TBS SPORTS
Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

5h | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

8h | TBS Science