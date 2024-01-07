Law Minister wins Brahmanbaria-4 by 2,20,667 votes

Law Minister Anisul Huq stood victorious for the Brahmanbaria-4 constituency securing 2,20,667 votes against National People's Party candidate Shaheen Khan.

Shaheen Khan, the "mango" candidate secured only 6,586 during the national elections race.

Tariqat Federation's Sayed Zafrul Kuddus got 4,574 votes for the "flower garland" symbol.

The voting for the seat took place across 118 polling stations.

Earlier on 28 December, Law Minister Anisul Huq called on voters of his constituency to cast their ballots for the 'boat' symbol as a demonstration of their support and affection for him.

He said, "The entire world is watching me closely after someone made baseless allegations claiming that I offered to reward people in return for their votes.

"Now if you genuinely support me, you will vote for the 'boat' symbol in the 7 January polls and show the world that you truly love your child Anisul Huq."

Anisul Haque has been nominated by the Awami League (AL) for the third consecutive time in the Brahmanbaria-4 constituency, which consists of Akhaura and Kasba upazilas. He was elected from this constituency in the 10th and 11th National Parliamentary elections with an AL nomination.