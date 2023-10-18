Law enforcers tried to keep BNP men from gathering at Nayapaltan: Party

BNP men gathering to take part in the rally today in front of the party's office in Nayapaltan on 18 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Law enforcement agencies obstructed BNP activists from entering Nayapaltan area since last night centring the protest rally to be held in front of the party's central office on Wednesday.

"However, BNP has took over the area now," said BNP spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi prior to the rally today.

The BNP began the rally at Nayapaltan on Wednesday (18 October) with the recitation of the Quran, in demand of the resignation of the current government, the establishment of a non-partisan neutral government and the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

The rally was scheduled for 2pm in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan but it began early as hundreds of activitists of various units gathered in Malibagh, Kakrail, Nightingale, Matsyabhaban, Paltan, Fakirapool, Motijheel, Arambagh, and Pirjangi junction of the capital areas since morning.

All traffic has been halted from Nightingale Junction to Fakirapool area in the capital.

Awami League is also scheduled to hold a rally at Baitul Mukarram area in Motijheel around 3pm.

Centering rallies of both AL and BNP in the capital, the police have already taken security measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Armoured personal carriers, riot cars, water cannons and hundreds of policemen have been deployed at Nayapaltan and Baitul Mokarram's south gate.

Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Motijheel division told TBS they're alert to avert any situation.

"A good number of policemen in uniform and plainclothes have already been positioned at both places. We hope, they will peacefully carry out the programmes," he added.

BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest in the rally to be presided over by Convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan South Abdus Salam.