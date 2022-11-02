Law to decide Khaleda’s participation in next national polls: CEC

Politics

UNB
02 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 07:28 pm

Khaled Zia: File photo.
Khaled Zia: File photo.

Chief Elecion Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia must fit into the legal framework if she wants to participate in the next national election.

Awal made the comments in response to questions from journalists on whether Khaleda, who has been convicted of corruption, can take part in the next polls due either in December next year or in January 2024.

When asked about the CEC's opinion on Khaleda Zia's participation in the election, he said, "We have some legal framework." 

"What will be the position from that side, we don't know yet. We do not want to comment on this," he added.

Asked what will happen if she submits the nomination papers, the CEC said that it will be verified according to the law.

She filed nomination papers in the 11th National election too but it was rejected. When the matter was brought up by the journalists, the CEC said, "We have said that we will check it legally. If it is at all necessary, we will conduct legal investigations."

In 2018 general election Khaleda filed nomination papers to contest from Feni-1, Bogra-6 and 7 constituencies.

The returning officers rejected the nomination papers citing her conviction in graft cases. 

Later, when an appeal was made against the decision of the returning officers, it was also rejected by the then KM Nurul Huda-led Commission. 

Khaleda Zia / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

