Law being misinterpreted to deny Khaleda Zia treatment abroad: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:23 pm

Related News

Law being misinterpreted to deny Khaleda Zia treatment abroad: Fakhrul

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:23 pm
File photo
File photo

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is being denied treatment abroad through misinterpretation of the law, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir  on Tuesday (3 October).

Alleging that Sheikh Hasina received treatment abroad as an accused during the 1/11 caretaker government, he said, "They [the AL government] are misinterpreting the law regarding Khaleda Zia."

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka, he said, "If anything happens to Khaleda Zia, the government will have to take all responsibility. There is no opportunity for the government to deprive Khaleda Zia of treatment abroad using the law. The outcome will not be good if she is not given permission."

When asked whether BNP will participate in the next election in return for any agreement with the government, Fakhrul said, "The BNP will not go to any election with Hasina in power; there is no question of any kind of condition or compromise."

He said they would continue their movement democratically, "even in the face of obstructions from the government."

Earlier on Sunday, Law Minister Anisul Haq told journalists that Khaleda Zia will have to go back to jail and then apply again to the court if she wishes to seek medical treatment abroad.

On Monday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said there is no scope of changing the decision about sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment after the law ministry's statement.

"As there are legal complications in this regard, I sent the letter to the law ministry to know their opinion…The law ministry informed us that it is not possible. I don't think there's anything else we can do now," he said while replying to questions from journalists at the secretariat.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

8h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy