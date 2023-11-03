Last partyman out of jail will lead BNP's movement: Rizvi

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 10:34 am

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 10:34 am
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The last partyman out of jail will lead BNP's ongoing movement against the government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today condemning the arrest of party's leaders and activists.

"BNP's leadership cannot be weakened. The last BNP activist out of jail will lead the movement," he said in a statement on Friday (3 November).

He also expressed deep concern over the arrest of BNP National Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury by law enforcement agencies in the wee hours of Friday and called for the unconditional release of all party leaders.

BNP faces mass arrests, Fakhrul sent to jail

Rizvi said, "To make BNP leaderless, the fascist ruling group has been arresting the national leaders of the party. Not only that, the arrested senior leaders of BNP are being remanded for 8-10 days and are being subjected to unspeakable torture."

"The government is thinking that BNP's movement will come to a standstill if this arrest, remand and torture are carried out. But I want to tell them - BNP is the largest and most popular political party in the country, the people are with this party, so no strategy of the government to suppress the movement will succeed," he added.

5-day remand for Abbas, Alal, 8-day for Sarwardi

Police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal among other leaders following deadly clashes that rocked parts of Dhaka and the rest of the country as the party and its allies called for a strike and a three-day long nationwide blockade.

