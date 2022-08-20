AL's survival would have been difficult if police were strict: Minister

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed has expressed gratitude to the police for supporting Awami League secretly and indirectly at all times crediting them for the survival of the ruling party.

"If the police had taken a very aggressive and extreme attitude towards Awami League, it would have been difficult for it to survive. The party might have survived, but it would have been more difficult," he said at a discussion Saturday (20 August) organised by Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) marking National Mourning Day.

The minister said no matter who is in power, be it BNP or Jatiya Party, Awami League leaders always had an "understanding" with the police administration.

"The Prime Minister is not ungrateful. She has shown gratitude to the police through his activities after coming to power," said Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

He further said the present government has taken the police to such a state that they do not have to look back again.

The Land Minister highlighted that the government has taken the post of IGP to a three-star rank.

"Police have been better equipped, helicopters have been provided. Police officials are being well trained abroad and provided with banking facility"

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shirin Akhtar, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Chittagong Metropolitan Unit Commander Mozaffar Ahmad and senior officials of CMP spoke as special guests in the program presided over by CMP Commissioner Krishnapada Roy.