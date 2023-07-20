Lakshmipur SP involved in Sajib's death, alleges BNP

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:17 pm

BNP's Publicity Affairs Secretary Shahiduiddin Chowdhury Annie alleged that Lakshmipur Superintendent of Police Mahfuzzaman Ashraf was involved in the killing of Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossain. 

During a protest meeting held at his residence on Thursday, Annie, also the convener of district BNP, said Sajib was hacked to death during the BNP's road march in Lakshmipur, with support of the police present, including the superintendent.

Annie said the BNP would initiate a "strict agitation" if the Lakshmipur superintendent of police is not removed within the next 24 hours. 

He said a case will be filed against the superintendent for his alleged involvement in the incident and legal action will be taken against Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League as well.

The BNP leader accused the superintendent of being an Awami League supporter. "He  was recently transferred to Lakshmipur due to corruption which he was not happy with. That's why he attempted to portray himself as a voluntary activist of the ruling party," Annie argued.

He said, "It was the police who injured around 200 to 250 BNP leaders and activists, including the president and secretary of the district Chhatra Dal, who are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, including Dhaka. Now, the Awami League has been using false cases to harass 3,500 BNP members."

Annie said BNP leaders and activists will not be suppressed with lawsuits and vowed to seek justice through legal means, even if it means taking their protest to the high court.

Regarding Sajib's death, Annie accused the police of colluding with unknown persons to file a case against unnamed persons, thereby protecting Awami League leaders and activists. 

During the mourning rally, BNP leaders expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the slain Krishak Dal activist, and pledged their unwavering support to them. 

The meeting, organised by district BNP, was attended by several prominent BNP members, including District BNP member secretary Sahab Uddin Sabu, BNP leader Advocate Harunur Rashid Bepari, and Sadar Thana BNP president Mayuddin Chowdhury Riaz, among others.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Lakshmipur Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzzaman said the death of a Krishak Dal activist during Tuesday's clash between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP was a non-political incident.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said, "Sajib did not die in the clash. The place where BNP activists attacked the police is 2.5 kilometres away from the place where Sajib died.

"A call to 999 came in after his death. The police were busy preventing the clash. Later, the police went there and recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy."

