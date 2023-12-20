Lakshmipur-4 independent candidate Abdus Sattar get candidacy back

The High Court (HC) suspended the Election Commission's (EC) decision to cancel the candidacy of Abdus Sattar, an independent candidate from the Laxmipur-4 constituency.

At the same time, the Returning Officer (RO) has been directed to allocate an electoral symbol for Sattar.

An HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir gave the order on Wednesday (20 December).

Lawyer Mohammad Ali Jinnah heard the petition, accompanied by lawyer Mo Kausar Uddin Mondal.

Abdus Sattar confirmed this information via a Facebook live post with his lawyer.

RO of the Laxmipur-4 constituency has cancelled Sattar's nomination paper citing not getting the information of the 1% voter's signs during the verification process on 4 December.

EC rejected Sattar's appeal on 13 December, later he went to the HC.