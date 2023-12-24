Lakshmipur-1: AL candidate conducts campaign with armed Ansar personnel 'violating electoral code'

Politics

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 08:05 pm

Four Ansar members hired by Anwar Hossain sit in front of a store in Lakshmipur. Photo: TBS
Four Ansar members hired by Anwar Hossain sit in front of a store in Lakshmipur. Photo: TBS

Awami League candidate for Lakshmipur-1 Anwar Hossain Khan has been conducting election campaigns in his constituency with armed Ansar members, which Election Commission officials said is in violation of the electoral code of conduct.

"This is a clear violation of the law. No candidate can use any government force during mass campaigning. If the candidate is apprehensive for any reason, they can ask for help by making a written application to the officer-in-charge of the local police station," Regional Election Officer of Cumilla Md Farhad Mia told The Business Standard.

According to locals, Anwar usually has four Ansar members by his side during campaigning and courtyard meetings in Ramganj upazila.

The paramilitary force members were seen standing guard by his side on Sunday (24 December) as well, when he held a courtyard meeting at a house in the upazila with four to five dozen supporters, reports our Lakshmipur correspondent.

However, when contacted over the matter, Anwar said, "The Ansar members are engaged in the security of my business establishment."

Confirming the matter, Ramganj Ansar And VDP Officer Md Al Imran said, "Those Ansar members are not my subordinates. They were appointed by the candidate to oversee the security of his business establishments. They were brought from Dhaka."

