Lakhsmipur by-polls: Ex-BCL leader, who allegedly stamped 43 ballots under 1 minute, sent to jail

Politics

TBS Report
11 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Lakhsmipur by-polls: Ex-BCL leader, who allegedly stamped 43 ballots under 1 minute, sent to jail

Azad was earlier shown arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which allows police to arrest a person under suspicion of suspicion cognizable offence without an order from a magistrate and a warrant.

TBS Report
11 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 10:29 pm
Former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Azad Hossain seen stamping &#039;boat’ symbol on ballot papers. Photo: Prothom Alo
Former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Azad Hossain seen stamping 'boat’ symbol on ballot papers. Photo: Prothom Alo

Former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Azad Hossain, who allegedly stamped 43 ballots in under one minute during the recent Lakhsmipur-3 by-election, has been sent to jail.

The Lakhsmipur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sent him to jail on Saturday noon (11 November), the court's GRO Md Sharifullah confirmed to The Business Standard.

Azad was earlier shown arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which allows police to arrest a person under suspicion of suspicion cognizable offence without an order from a magistrate and a warrant.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a video, widely circulated on Facebook during the Lakhsmipur-3 by-election on 5 November, Azad was seen stamping the 'boat' symbol on ballot papers in the open. 

According to several media reports, he stamped a total of 43 ballots within 57 seconds. 

The viral video raised questions from netizens, politicians and civil society over the credibility of the election.

Azad, who was a polling agent of the candidate of boat symbol at the Khaguria Primary School centre in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila. He has been in hiding since the election and was allegedly picked up by plainclothed members of the law enforcement. He was later shown to be in the custody of Chandraganj police station

In the face of alleged irregularities, the Election Commission postponed publishing the gazette notification of the results of the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-elections and launched an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in polling.

The commission also launched an immediate investigation into the public stamping of the boat symbol.

On Saturday afternoon, the returning officer of the by-election and Comilla regional election officer Farhad Hossain submitted the investigation report.

"I have submitted the investigation report to the Election Commission. After reviewing the investigation report, the Election Commission will take the next decision. The investigations of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police have also been completed. Their report is also scheduled to be submitted to the EC today," he told The Business Standard.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

by-polls / Lakhsmipur / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

45m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

25m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

40m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World