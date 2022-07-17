Lack of strong opposition in JS pushing democracy into uncertainty: BNF

The ongoing social unrest in the country, unstable political arena, and lack of a strong opposition party in the parliament are pushing democracy towards uncertainty, says Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF).

BNF President Abul Kalam Azad made the remarks during a prescheduled dialogue with the Election Commission (EC) in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.

He said, "I think politics in the coming days will become very difficult. Considering the current situation, the possibility of a participatory, acceptable and peaceful national election has become ambiguous.

"Already several parties including BNP have decided not to respond to EC's call for dialogue. On the other hand, the ruling Awami League is lagging behind in following the inter-party political culture with those who are playing a positive role in keeping the continuity of the constitution intact."

"It is the responsibility of the EC to encourage registered political parties to participate in polls. It is also the constitutional responsibility of the government to assist the Election Commission in conducting free and fair elections.

"Nationa polls [so far] have been held under caretaker or party governments. None of those was uncontroversial," he added.

A 15-member BNF delegation met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners today (17 July) to share their thoughts and demands for the next Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

