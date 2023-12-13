Kushtia MP Badsha's annual income rises from Tk3 lakh to Tk70 lakh

Politics

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 05:26 pm

According to his last affidavit, he had mentioned wealth amounting to Tk3 lakh

AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, member of parliament for the Kushtia-1 constituency
AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, member of parliament for the Kushtia-1 constituency

AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, member of parliament for the Kushtia-1 constituency, has witnessed an increase in annual income growth to Tk70 lakh, in the last five years.

His wife, on the other hand, also got richer from Tk2.4 lakh five years ago to Tk2.12 crore now, according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the upcoming national polls.

According to his last affidavit, he had mentioned wealth amounting to Tk3 lakh.

Kushtia's Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ehtesham Reza said Badsha's nomination papers have been declared valid after verification.

Badsha's current movable and immovable assets have increased by 27 times to Tk3.69 crore.

His income is mainly generated from business, legal profession, allowance, agriculture and other sectors. 

 

