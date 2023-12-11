Kushtia-4 MP Selim Altaf’s wealth, income grows by 345% in only 5yrs  

Selim Altaf George, the incumbent member of parliament and Awami League candidate for the upcoming elections.

The son of school teacher parents, Selim Altaf, also the incumbent member of parliament and Awami League candidate for the upcoming elections in Kushtia-4, has seen a dramatic turn in fortunes since he secured the electoral seat in the 2018 general election.

As per the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in 2018, George's assets were estimated at Tk36 lakh, comprising Tk10 lakh in immovable assets and Tk26 lakh in movable assets.

But the affidavit he submitted for the upcoming election shows that his wealth has surged to Tk1.625 crore, while his annual income has also grown by nearly five times to Tk19.86 lakh.

Barrister Selim Altaf George, the current Member of Parliament for the Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksa) constituency, has secured the Awami League's candidacy this year for the second time.

Despite not having any formal role within the party's hierarchy, he also secured the party's nomination during the 2018 national parliamentary elections and became an MP.

Later on, he was appointed as a praesidium member of the Jubo League, which is the youth wing of the party.

Analysing his affidavits for the 11th and 12th National Parliamentary Elections, it is seen that Selim Altaf had an income of Tk3.5 lakh five years ago.

While his immovable assets remain at Tk10 lakh, consistent with the last election, his movable assets have skyrocketed to Tk1.52 crore, which represents another increase of nearly five times from the valuation of Tk26.50 lakh five years ago.

Simultaneously, his wife's assets have grown from Tk21.5 lakh to Tk27 lakh. Together, the couple now owns assets worth Tk1.89 crore.

Before the 11th JS polls, Selim Altaf George's declared assets totalled Tk36.5 lakh – comprised of Tk10 lakh in cash, Tk15 lakh in bank deposits, household items valued at Tk1.5 lakh, 2.45 acres of agricultural land worth Tk7.5 lakh, and a shared four-bedroom house valued at Tk2.5 lakh.

In contrast, ahead of the upcoming 12th JS polls, his assets now amount to Tk1.52 crore, consisting of Tk12 lakh in cash, Tk37 lakh in bank deposits, a Prado BXR-1 car valued at Tk80.50 lakh, 100 bhori of gold ornaments valued at Tk20 lakh, electronic devices worth Tk1.50 lakh, and household items worth Tk1.50 lakh.

His new possessions are the car and the gold.

Additionally, among immovable assets, he declared 2.45 acres of agricultural land valued at Tk7.50 lakh, a shared property of four buildings worth Tk2.50 lakh each, and 43 decimals of agricultural land.

His late father, Altaf Hossen Kiran, was a freedom fighter and a school teacher.

His mother, Momtaz Begum, is a retired school teacher and she is also the chairperson of the Kumarakhali Women's Council.